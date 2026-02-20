Amit Shah's Vibrant Vision: Securing Assam's Borders and Future

Union Home Minister Amit Shah kick-started the second phase of the Vibrant Village Programme (VVP) from Assam, inspecting the Indo-Bangladesh border. During his visit, Shah criticized the Congress for not addressing infiltration and underdevelopment during its governance.

Shah launched VVP-II across the nation, comprising 1,954 villages under 334 blocks in 17 border states. He emphasized that the initiative aims to curb migration and reinforce border security. Shah underlined Prime Minister Narendra Modi's prioritization of border villages' development, projecting them as pivotal for national security.

Highlighting BJP's achievements, Shah stated that significant infrastructure developments are underway, such as constructing 24,000 kilometers of roads and numerous bridges. He outlined BJP's futuristic plans for Assam, including making the state flood-free and secure, while blasting the Congress for historical inaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)