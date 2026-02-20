Left Menu

Amit Shah's Vibrant Vision: Securing Assam's Borders and Future

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the second phase of the Vibrant Village Programme (VVP) from Assam, focusing on border infrastructure, security, and development. He accused the Congress of lack of progress and outlined BJP's initiatives for the state, including industrial policies and ensuring robust border security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 20-02-2026 19:27 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 19:27 IST
Amit Shah's Vibrant Vision: Securing Assam's Borders and Future
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah kick-started the second phase of the Vibrant Village Programme (VVP) from Assam, inspecting the Indo-Bangladesh border. During his visit, Shah criticized the Congress for not addressing infiltration and underdevelopment during its governance.

Shah launched VVP-II across the nation, comprising 1,954 villages under 334 blocks in 17 border states. He emphasized that the initiative aims to curb migration and reinforce border security. Shah underlined Prime Minister Narendra Modi's prioritization of border villages' development, projecting them as pivotal for national security.

Highlighting BJP's achievements, Shah stated that significant infrastructure developments are underway, such as constructing 24,000 kilometers of roads and numerous bridges. He outlined BJP's futuristic plans for Assam, including making the state flood-free and secure, while blasting the Congress for historical inaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP's Promise for Change: Saini Eyes 2027 Victory Amid AAP's 'Misrule'

BJP's Promise for Change: Saini Eyes 2027 Victory Amid AAP's 'Misrule'

 India
2
Social Media Post Leads to Arrest in Nagpur

Social Media Post Leads to Arrest in Nagpur

 India
3
Tragic Night on Ambala-Chandigarh Highway: Mystery Bus Collision Claims Life

Tragic Night on Ambala-Chandigarh Highway: Mystery Bus Collision Claims Life

 India
4
Tragic End: Army Captain Suffers Fatal Collapse in Kashmir

Tragic End: Army Captain Suffers Fatal Collapse in Kashmir

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026