Amit Shah's Vigilant Visit: Strengthening Borders in Assam

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Assam's Cachar district to inspect the India-Bangladesh border. Accompanied by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and officials, Shah reviewed security measures, paid tribute at a memorial, and planted a banyan tree. Assam shares 267.5 km border with Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 20-02-2026 16:35 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 16:35 IST
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the India-Bangladesh border in Assam's Cachar district on Friday. His visit was marked by a thorough inspection of security arrangements alongside Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and senior BSF and government officials.

Shah directed officials to maintain a strict vigil and reviewed the security strategies in place along the international boundary. He also paid homage by placing a wreath at the martyrs' memorial within the BSF camp and inspected the weapons on display.

A symbolic gesture was made as Shah planted a banyan tree near the border. Assam shares a significant 267.5-km border—both land and riverine—with Bangladesh, with Cachar contributing 27.3 km to this stretch.

Latest News

