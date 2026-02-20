Amit Shah's Vigilant Visit: Strengthening Borders in Assam

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the India-Bangladesh border in Assam's Cachar district on Friday. His visit was marked by a thorough inspection of security arrangements alongside Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and senior BSF and government officials.

Shah directed officials to maintain a strict vigil and reviewed the security strategies in place along the international boundary. He also paid homage by placing a wreath at the martyrs' memorial within the BSF camp and inspected the weapons on display.

A symbolic gesture was made as Shah planted a banyan tree near the border. Assam shares a significant 267.5-km border—both land and riverine—with Bangladesh, with Cachar contributing 27.3 km to this stretch.

