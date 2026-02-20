Amit Shah's Vigilant Visit: Strengthening Borders in Assam
Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Assam's Cachar district to inspect the India-Bangladesh border. Accompanied by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and officials, Shah reviewed security measures, paid tribute at a memorial, and planted a banyan tree. Assam shares 267.5 km border with Bangladesh.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the India-Bangladesh border in Assam's Cachar district on Friday. His visit was marked by a thorough inspection of security arrangements alongside Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and senior BSF and government officials.
Shah directed officials to maintain a strict vigil and reviewed the security strategies in place along the international boundary. He also paid homage by placing a wreath at the martyrs' memorial within the BSF camp and inspected the weapons on display.
A symbolic gesture was made as Shah planted a banyan tree near the border. Assam shares a significant 267.5-km border—both land and riverine—with Bangladesh, with Cachar contributing 27.3 km to this stretch.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Joins Pax Silica: Strengthening US-India Economic Security Collaboration
Uttarakhand Strengthens Court Security Amid Bomb Threats
Cow Vigilante Bittu Bajrangi's Wedding Dream Shattered in Fraud
SC directs West Bengal district collectors, SPs to provide logistical support and security to judicial officers in ongoing SIR process.
Securing Borders: A Peek into Kashmir's Anti-Infiltration Vigilance