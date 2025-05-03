Controversy Over Digha's 'Jagannath Dham' Naming Sparks Political Uproar

In a recent development, Odisha Minister Prithviraj Harichandan has penned a letter to the Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple, Arabinda Kumar Padhee, urging an internal investigation into the renaming of Digha Temple as 'Jagannath Dham'. The minister expressed concerns over Puri Temple sevayats' participation in the consecration ceremony and the utilization of 'Daru Katha' for idol making, stating that such actions might have offended Lord Jagannath's devotees and citizens of Odisha.

The controversy deepened following the attendance of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the newly built Shri Jagannath Temple in Digha. Banerjee subsequently shared on X a heartfelt post about witnessing Lord Jagannath's divine aura, expressing her emotional connection to the event. Her involvement has been criticized by political opposition, notably by Union Minister and West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar, who alleged that Banerjee was leveraging the occasion for political advantage ahead of upcoming state Assembly elections.

Majumdar drew parallels to past instances, questioning governmental involvement in temple constructions and urging that, like the Ayodhya Ram Temple, funds for religious sites should be community-driven. His accusations pointed to Banerjee allegedly trying to consolidate her position in elections by associating with Lord Jagannath's symbolism, amid allegations of negligence in unrelated incidents of violence. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)