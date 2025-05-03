National Human Rights Commission Demands Answers in KIIT Student Tragedies
The National Human Rights Commission has intervened in the deaths of Nepalese students at KIIT, Bhubaneswar. Allegations of sexual assault and suppression by university administration have raised serious concerns, prompting UGC to form a special committee. The NHRC has issued notices, awaiting reports for further actions.
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has escalated its intervention into the troubling cases of student deaths at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Bhubaneswar by writing to Odisha's Chief Secretary and Director General of Police. These actions come after a Nepalese student was found dead in the university premises.
NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo stated that the commission is actively pursuing the case, having issued notices demanding a detailed report from the DGP and chief secretary within a week. "Further actions will be determined post-report arrival; if necessary, we will dispatch our team," Kanoongo asserted to ANI.
This intervention follows a previous incident where another female student was found deceased on campus. Allegations arising from this case include sexual assault, blackmail through pornographic filming, and administrative negligence. Consequently, the University Grants Commission has set up a fact-finding committee to investigate these matters comprehensively.
