Assam Panchayat Elections: Peaceful First Phase Despite Minor Incidents

The first phase of Assam's panchayat elections across 14 districts concluded with a 70.19% voter turnout. Despite some disturbances, polling was largely peaceful. Re-polling is set for 43 stations. The next phase is scheduled for May 7, with vote counting on May 11.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 13:08 IST
Visuals from a polling station in Assam's Sribhumi district (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The inaugural phase of the panchayat elections in Assam concluded on Friday, encompassing 14 districts. Despite isolated incidents in select polling stations, the proceedings were largely peaceful with a voter turnout of 70.19%.

Districts involved in this election phase included Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, and Sivasagar, among others. Voter participation varied, with Majuli recording a high of 80.02% and Sonitpur a low of 61%. In response to disruptions, re-polling has been scheduled at 43 stations.

According to the Assam State Election Commission, the election preparation was thorough, ensuring fairness and transparency. The next voting phase is slated for May 7, covering the remaining districts, and results will be declared after the count on May 11.

(With inputs from agencies.)

