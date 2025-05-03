Assam Panchayat Elections: Peaceful First Phase Despite Minor Incidents

The inaugural phase of the panchayat elections in Assam concluded on Friday, encompassing 14 districts. Despite isolated incidents in select polling stations, the proceedings were largely peaceful with a voter turnout of 70.19%.

Districts involved in this election phase included Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, and Sivasagar, among others. Voter participation varied, with Majuli recording a high of 80.02% and Sonitpur a low of 61%. In response to disruptions, re-polling has been scheduled at 43 stations.

According to the Assam State Election Commission, the election preparation was thorough, ensuring fairness and transparency. The next voting phase is slated for May 7, covering the remaining districts, and results will be declared after the count on May 11.

