Evacuation at Al Udeid: Aftermath of U.S. and Israeli Attack on Iran

Personnel are being evacuated from the U.S. air force base at Al Udeid in Qatar, according to a source informed about the situation. This follows a joint attack by the United States and Israel on Iran.

The U.S. Embassy in Doha has yet to provide any confirmation or comment on the matter despite requests.

Al Udeid is known as the largest U.S. base in the Middle East, with around 10,000 troops stationed there.