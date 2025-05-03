OPEC+ Poised for Oil Output Surge Amid Economic Concerns

Eight OPEC+ nations are expected to approve an accelerated oil output hike for June during a meeting on Saturday, according to four sources familiar with the situation.

This follows a previous increase of 411,000 barrels per day in May, which contributed to driving oil prices to a four-year low, compounded by U.S. trade tariffs.

Oil prices dropped by over 1% on Friday amid worries of an economic slowdown triggered by U.S.-China trade tensions, with reports indicating internal dissent within OPEC+ over compliance issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)