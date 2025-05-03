Left Menu

OPEC+ Poised for Oil Output Surge Amid Economic Concerns

The article discusses an impending decision by eight OPEC+ countries to increase oil output in June, following a previous hike in May. The decision aims to unwind recent output cuts amidst falling oil prices and economic slowdown fears. Compliance issues with Kazakhstan and Iraq are highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 14:18 IST
OPEC+ Poised for Oil Output Surge Amid Economic Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Eight OPEC+ nations are expected to approve an accelerated oil output hike for June during a meeting on Saturday, according to four sources familiar with the situation.

This follows a previous increase of 411,000 barrels per day in May, which contributed to driving oil prices to a four-year low, compounded by U.S. trade tariffs.

Oil prices dropped by over 1% on Friday amid worries of an economic slowdown triggered by U.S.-China trade tensions, with reports indicating internal dissent within OPEC+ over compliance issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Your smartphone can detect stress just by reading your face

AI predicts lung transplant survival with unprecedented accuracy

AI-powered path planning boosts efficiency of agricultural drones

Digital tools boost health literacy in students with intellectual disabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025