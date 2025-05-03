OPEC+ Poised for Oil Output Surge Amid Economic Concerns
The article discusses an impending decision by eight OPEC+ countries to increase oil output in June, following a previous hike in May. The decision aims to unwind recent output cuts amidst falling oil prices and economic slowdown fears. Compliance issues with Kazakhstan and Iraq are highlighted.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 14:18 IST
Eight OPEC+ nations are expected to approve an accelerated oil output hike for June during a meeting on Saturday, according to four sources familiar with the situation.
This follows a previous increase of 411,000 barrels per day in May, which contributed to driving oil prices to a four-year low, compounded by U.S. trade tariffs.
Oil prices dropped by over 1% on Friday amid worries of an economic slowdown triggered by U.S.-China trade tensions, with reports indicating internal dissent within OPEC+ over compliance issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
