Disinformation Unraveled: Truth Behind the Lies

Fake news campaigns target Indian Armed Forces' leaders after Pahalgam attack, spreading false claims of dismissals and failures. India's prompt clarifications debunk misinformation, revealing attempts to undermine armed forces' credibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 14:55 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following tensions from the Pahalgam attack, Pakistan-based media and social media handles have initiated a "coordinated disinformation campaign" against Indian Armed Forces officials, sources reported Saturday. Allegations surfaced that Lieutenant General DS Rana was "sacked" due to operational failures, though he was actually promoted.

Reports falsely suggested Lieutenant General Suchindra Kumar was removed from the Northern Command due to the attack's perceived failures. In reality, he retired honorably in April 2025. Additionally, allegations also falsely claimed Air Marshal SP Dharkar was "dismissed" for refusing to engage in conflict against Pakistan, although he completed his tenure.

The repeated disinformation follows each strong diplomatic retaliation by India to the Pahalgam incident. The disinformation appeared intended to create doubts about India's military readiness, using ISI-linked social media handles known for spreading misinformation. India's swift response, backed by the Ministry of Defence, reinforced operational integrity and dispelled false narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

