Minister's Fiery Reaction to Bhopal Rape Case Sparks Controversy
Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishvas Sarang called for extreme measures against Bhopal rape case suspects after a dramatic escape attempt led to a gunshot injury. His statements drew sharp criticism from Congress, highlighting India's ongoing debate over law enforcement and judicial protocols.
Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishvas Sarang made headlines on Saturday following a forceful response to an escape attempt by the main suspect in a high-profile rape and blackmail case in Bhopal. The suspect, identified as Farhan, attempted to seize a police officer's firearm in a bid to flee while being transported for evidence collection.
The escape attempt resulted in a struggle during which Farhan was shot in the leg. He was promptly taken to Hamidia Hospital for medical treatment. Minister Sarang expressed his anger over the incident to ANI, advocating for severe actions against offenders of such crimes, suggesting they should face on-the-spot execution. His remarks have stirred controversy and led to a war of words with the opposition.
In response to Sarang's comments, Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta criticized the minister for undermining judicial norms, emphasizing the importance of adhering to due process. The case has also drawn attention to allegations of sexual assault and blackmail involving private college students. So far, police have arrested five suspects, including Farhan, as investigations continue.
