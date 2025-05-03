Gujarat Foundation Day: Statewide Cleanliness Campaign Highlights Cooperative Spirit

Gujarat marked its Foundation Day on May 1, 2025, with a statewide cleanliness campaign under the 'Swachhta Mein Sahakar' initiative, reflecting a commitment to both cleanliness and cooperation. The campaign unfolded across 25,000 religious sites, engaging around 1,50,000 residents, including educators, community leaders, and cooperative members.

The campaign aligned with the International Year of Cooperatives 2025, emphasizing the role of cooperative institutions in socio-economic development. Spearheaded by Gujarat's Minister of State for Cooperation, Jagdish Vishwakarma, these efforts saw significant backing from over 15,000 cooperative bodies. These organizations provided essential manpower and equipment, exemplifying the theme 'Cooperatives Build a Better World.'

With strong involvement from political figures and community leaders, including the Gujarat State Milk Marketing Federation and the Gujarat State Cooperative Bank, the cleanup drive recovered 50,000 kilograms of waste. This initiative not only celebrated Gujarat's heritage but also reinforced Mahatma Gandhi's vision of a Clean India through unity and public participation. Community cooperation remained central to this celebration, fostering a collective responsibility to maintain the sanctity of religious sites and communal spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)