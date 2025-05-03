India Curtails All Pakistan Imports Amid Rising Tensions

In a significant diplomatic maneuver, India has halted all categories of inbound mail and imports from Pakistan, an announcement backed by Union Minister Jitendra Singh. Speaking to reporters, Singh stressed the national benefits of Prime Minister Modi's decisions amid heightened geopolitical tensions between the two countries.

The decision was officially confirmed by Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who clarified that the suspension affects both air and surface mail routes. This move, alongside a comprehensive ban on Pakistani imports, signals a complete cessation of bilateral trade, which was already minimal.

Tensions have erupted following a Pahalgam terror attack, further straining India-Pakistan relations. Additional diplomatic measures include a restricted SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme and reduced officer presence at High Commissions. The Indus Waters Treaty is also paused, marking a significant step in response to the ongoing hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)