Left Menu

India Curtails All Pakistan Imports Amid Rising Tensions

India suspends all categories of inbound mail and imports from Pakistan amid escalating tensions. The decision follows a recent terror attack and aims to prioritize national interests while bilateral trade reduces to zero. Union Minister Singh, supporting PM Modi, assures the actions are beneficial for India's welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 18:16 IST
India Curtails All Pakistan Imports Amid Rising Tensions
Union Minister Jitendra Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant diplomatic maneuver, India has halted all categories of inbound mail and imports from Pakistan, an announcement backed by Union Minister Jitendra Singh. Speaking to reporters, Singh stressed the national benefits of Prime Minister Modi's decisions amid heightened geopolitical tensions between the two countries.

The decision was officially confirmed by Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who clarified that the suspension affects both air and surface mail routes. This move, alongside a comprehensive ban on Pakistani imports, signals a complete cessation of bilateral trade, which was already minimal.

Tensions have erupted following a Pahalgam terror attack, further straining India-Pakistan relations. Additional diplomatic measures include a restricted SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme and reduced officer presence at High Commissions. The Indus Waters Treaty is also paused, marking a significant step in response to the ongoing hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025