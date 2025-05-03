Uttarakhand Honors Freedom Fighter Shaheed Kesari Chand at Shaheed Mela

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, declared that a Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) would bear the name of freedom fighter Shaheed Kesari Chand. The announcement, made during the 'Shaheed Mela' at Ramtal Garden, Chakrata, Dehradun, aims to honor Chand's legacy.

Addressing the gathering, CM Dhami paid homage to the esteemed freedom fighter, highlighting the government's initiatives to preserve and celebrate the contributions of the state's heroes. 'The Government Industrial Training Institute will be named after the valiant Kesari Chand,' proclaimed CM Dhami.

CM Dhami, articulating the government's broader vision, stated, 'Our administration is steadfastly committed to propelling Uttarakhand towards development.' He reiterated that developmental endeavors align with the values and sacrifices of the region's eminent figures.

The Shaheed Mela attracted locals, dignitaries, and descendants of freedom fighters who gathered to honor Kesari Chand's life and ideals. Renaming the ITI symbolizes a significant effort to inspire future generations through education and remembrance.

Veer Kesari Chand, a prominent freedom fighter from Uttarakhand, played a crucial role in India's struggle for independence. Particularly revered in Uttarakhand, he is seen as a symbol of resistance against colonial rule, leaving an enduring legacy through bravery and patriotism celebrated at events like the Shaheed Mela. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)