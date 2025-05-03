Uttarakhand Enhances Devotee Experience with New Mobile Network for Chardham Yatra

The Uttarakhand government is taking significant steps to ensure a seamless experience for devotees undertaking the Chardham Yatra. The introduction of the 'District Disaster Resource Network' stands out as a transformative initiative led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

This newly established mobile network offers not only continuous operation during disasters but also provides mobile data, voice calling, high-quality CCTV visuals, and WiFi. District Magistrate Saurabh Gaharwar of Rudraprayag initiated this to aid pilgrims accessing the Char Dham.

For ease of access, the network offers free WiFi, accessible by registering a mobile number to receive an OTP. This step comes as part of broader efforts to ensure safety and connectivity, with the initiative proving its worth during the Kedarnath path disruption in July 2024. The network has illuminated Rudraprayag as a trailblazer, being the country's first district with an independent mobile network.

The Char Dham Yatra 2025 began on April 30, coinciding with Akshaya Tritiya, marking the opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri temples. This year's pilgrimage gained momentum when the Kedarnath doors opened on May 2. The state's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, was present in Kedarnath, distributing 'prasad' and affirming the government's dedication to ensuring a trouble-free journey for pilgrims.

The yatra's importance is magnified as more than 22 lakh devotees have registered at the Rishikesh Transit Camp to participate in the venerated Hindu pilgrimage of Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. With the doors of Badrinath set to open on May 4, the pilgrimage season in Uttarakhand is at its peak.

