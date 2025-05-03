Left Menu

Bridging Labs and Fields: Scientists to Connect with Farmers

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that starting May 29, agriculture scientists will visit farmers to share innovative farming techniques. These teams will facilitate better communication between labs and fields, aiming to enhance agricultural productivity.

Updated: 03-05-2025 20:02 IST
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to bridge the knowledge gap between agricultural labs and fields, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced an initiative to have scientists engage directly with farmers.

Starting May 29, teams of agriculture scientists, accompanied by farm department officials, will visit farmers across districts for 15 days, dedicating two to three hours per session, per location.

Chouhan emphasized the need for improved coordination between scientists and farmers, asserting that this step would foster greater understanding and innovation, ultimately boosting agricultural productivity.

