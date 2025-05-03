Bridging Labs and Fields: Scientists to Connect with Farmers

In a significant move to bridge the knowledge gap between agricultural labs and fields, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced an initiative to have scientists engage directly with farmers.

Starting May 29, teams of agriculture scientists, accompanied by farm department officials, will visit farmers across districts for 15 days, dedicating two to three hours per session, per location.

Chouhan emphasized the need for improved coordination between scientists and farmers, asserting that this step would foster greater understanding and innovation, ultimately boosting agricultural productivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)