Bridging Labs and Fields: Scientists to Connect with Farmers
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that starting May 29, agriculture scientists will visit farmers to share innovative farming techniques. These teams will facilitate better communication between labs and fields, aiming to enhance agricultural productivity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Vidisha | Updated: 03-05-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 20:02 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant move to bridge the knowledge gap between agricultural labs and fields, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced an initiative to have scientists engage directly with farmers.
Starting May 29, teams of agriculture scientists, accompanied by farm department officials, will visit farmers across districts for 15 days, dedicating two to three hours per session, per location.
Chouhan emphasized the need for improved coordination between scientists and farmers, asserting that this step would foster greater understanding and innovation, ultimately boosting agricultural productivity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cyber Crime Coordination Centre Warns of Surge in Online Booking Frauds
Finance Ministers Prioritize Coordination Amid Market Challenges
Maharashtra Boosts Organ Donation with New Coordination and Recovery Centers
Seamless Coordination Ensures Dignified Passage Amidst Flight Delays
Caste enumeration will be done transparently: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at press conference in Bhopal.