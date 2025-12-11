Strategic Coordination: Ensuring Election Preparedness in Kolkata

The Election Commission convened a crucial meeting on Thursday, bringing together representatives from 25 state and central agencies at the Chief Electoral Officer's office in Kolkata. The goal was to evaluate pre-election preparedness and assess ground conditions before the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct.

High-ranking officials from both state and central governments were present, including the DGP, Kolkata Police Commissioner, and senior officers from the BSF, SSB, CISF, and RPF. The special director of the Enforcement Directorate's Kolkata zone also attended the meeting.

The meeting aimed to identify areas requiring heightened vigilance post-announcement of the election. Information exchanged during the session is vital for crafting the Commission's deployment strategies and security arrangements. Participants included the state transport department, Income Tax department, and other key agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)