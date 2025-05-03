Chithirai Festival Fosters Communal Harmony in Madurai

The vibrant Chithirai festival at Madurai's Meenakshi Amman Temple has become a beacon of cultural unity, with large crowds thronging the temple town to witness its rich traditions on the fifth day of celebrations.

In a heartwarming display of communal harmony, members of the Mughayadeen Andavar Mosque offered cold refreshments to devotees and temple priests on Friday, as a gesture reciprocated by the temple priest who gifted a garland to a mosque representative outside the mosque premises.

The festival, commencing with a ceremonial flag hoisting on April 29, continues to attract thousands of devotees, drawn by processions, divine parades, and symbolic acts, underpinning the essence of inclusivity and mutual respect in one of South India's largest religious gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)