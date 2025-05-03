Left Menu

Chithirai Festival Fosters Communal Harmony in Madurai

The Chithirai festival in Madurai draws thousands to the Meenakshi Amman Temple, showcasing cultural unity. During the event, the temple and a local mosque exchanged gestures of goodwill, underscoring communal harmony. The annual festival highlights South India's religious and cultural inclusiveness with devotees actively participating in various ceremonial activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 20:50 IST
Procession underway on fifth day of Chithirai festival (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The vibrant Chithirai festival at Madurai's Meenakshi Amman Temple has become a beacon of cultural unity, with large crowds thronging the temple town to witness its rich traditions on the fifth day of celebrations.

In a heartwarming display of communal harmony, members of the Mughayadeen Andavar Mosque offered cold refreshments to devotees and temple priests on Friday, as a gesture reciprocated by the temple priest who gifted a garland to a mosque representative outside the mosque premises.

The festival, commencing with a ceremonial flag hoisting on April 29, continues to attract thousands of devotees, drawn by processions, divine parades, and symbolic acts, underpinning the essence of inclusivity and mutual respect in one of South India's largest religious gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

