Reviving the Golden Frames: The Push for Restored Indian Cinematic Classics

During WAVES 2025, Indian cinema's rich legacy took the spotlight with a panel discussion titled 'Beyond Nostalgia: The Business of Restored Classics,' focusing on making classic films accessible to contemporary viewers. Industry veterans highlighted the significance of preserving India's cinematic heritage, emphasizing both the challenges and opportunities that come with film restoration.

Moderated by seasoned film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the discussion included the perspectives of Kamal Gianchandani, who stressed the need for digital accessibility of classic films. Gianchandani noted how many timeless films fade from public view due to limited accessibility, urging the industry to integrate foundational works amid new content waves.

Shehzad Sippy and Jackky Bhagnani contributed by addressing the intrinsic value and evolving preferences in cinematic art forms. Sippy remarked on the intricate storytelling of past epochs, highlighting the substantial resources needed for restoration. Bhagnani emphasized the unpredictable nature of audience demands, stating that regardless of era, delivering quality content is paramount.

Prakash Magdum provided insights from a government viewpoint, detailing the National Film Heritage Mission. He articulated the nostalgic draw of classics for both older and younger generations and described the meticulous efforts to preserve India's cinematic treasures amidst challenges such as environmental factors and digital data management complexities.

The ambitious initiative underscores restored classic films not just as entertainment but as crucial assets of cultural identity and heritage, urging a collective dedication towards preserving these cinematic jewels for future generations, added Magdum.

