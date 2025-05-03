Left Menu

Reviving the Golden Frames: The Push for Restored Indian Cinematic Classics

A panel at WAVES 2025 discussed revitalizing Indian cinema classics for modern audiences, spotlighting efforts by industry leaders and government initiatives like the National Film Heritage Mission. Film experts emphasized the challenges and significance of making these restored treasures digitally accessible, bridging India’s rich cinematic past with today's generation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 21:05 IST
Reviving the Golden Frames: The Push for Restored Indian Cinematic Classics
Kamal Gianchandani at the discussion (Photo: PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During WAVES 2025, Indian cinema's rich legacy took the spotlight with a panel discussion titled 'Beyond Nostalgia: The Business of Restored Classics,' focusing on making classic films accessible to contemporary viewers. Industry veterans highlighted the significance of preserving India's cinematic heritage, emphasizing both the challenges and opportunities that come with film restoration.

Moderated by seasoned film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the discussion included the perspectives of Kamal Gianchandani, who stressed the need for digital accessibility of classic films. Gianchandani noted how many timeless films fade from public view due to limited accessibility, urging the industry to integrate foundational works amid new content waves.

Shehzad Sippy and Jackky Bhagnani contributed by addressing the intrinsic value and evolving preferences in cinematic art forms. Sippy remarked on the intricate storytelling of past epochs, highlighting the substantial resources needed for restoration. Bhagnani emphasized the unpredictable nature of audience demands, stating that regardless of era, delivering quality content is paramount.

Prakash Magdum provided insights from a government viewpoint, detailing the National Film Heritage Mission. He articulated the nostalgic draw of classics for both older and younger generations and described the meticulous efforts to preserve India's cinematic treasures amidst challenges such as environmental factors and digital data management complexities.

The ambitious initiative underscores restored classic films not just as entertainment but as crucial assets of cultural identity and heritage, urging a collective dedication towards preserving these cinematic jewels for future generations, added Magdum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025