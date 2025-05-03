Left Menu

NEET 2025 Security Heightened Amid Allegations

Ahead of NEET (UG) 2025, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has confirmed all safety and logistical preparations are in place. Stringent measures follow previous controversies involving cheating and misconduct in NEET-UG 2024. Enhanced security includes police protection, biometric verification, and action against misinformation channels.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced comprehensive security measures for the upcoming NEET (UG) 2025 to ensure the examination's integrity, following significant controversies surrounding last year's exam.

In an unprecedented move, the NTA confirmed that over 5,453 exam centers across India and 13 international locations will be secured with extensive safety protocols. Candidates will face rigorous checks, including potential biometric verification as requested by certain states like Assam. These measures follow last year's NEET-UG 2024 debacle, which was marred by allegations of paper leaks and malpractice.

To combat potential misinformation, the NTA, in collaboration with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, has taken decisive action against numerous social media accounts disseminating false exam content. The agency urges candidates to rely solely on official communications and reminds the public of strict penalties under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act for any illegal conduct.

