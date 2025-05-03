India’s Innovation Drive: Strategic IP Commercialization for National Growth

In a significant move to propel India's innovation landscape forward, the National Research Development Corporation (NRDC), in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, organized a pivotal national workshop on World Intellectual Property Day 2025. The event, titled "Driving Innovation with IP: Strategic Approaches to Commercialization," was held at the historic Faculty Hall of IISc. It drew participation from over 250 in-person attendees and 500 virtual participants, including academia, research entities, startups, industry professionals, and government representatives.

During the workshop, Commodore Amit Rastogi (Retd.), the Chairman and Managing Director of NRDC, delivered a keynote address spotlighting the corporation's role in advancing academic innovations. Rastogi introduced upcoming initiatives such as a Technology Exchange Portal and IP Fairs, underscoring the mission of developing Viksit Bharat by 2047. Prof. Govindan Rangarajan, IISc Director, stressed the necessity of structured intellectual property protection within academic circles to overcome cultural hurdles in patenting.

Notable figures, including Ms. Manjushree N, Commissioner at DCTE GoK, highlighted the importance of academia-industry collaboration to build robust IP ecosystems. The signing of a Memorandum of Association between NRDC and IIIT Bangalore marked a step forward in technology commercialization. Additionally, a Tripartite Licensing Agreement was concluded for Spirulina Cereal and Choco Bar tech between NRDC, CSIR-CFTRI, and Varre Corporate Solutions. Speakers Dr Dilip Krishnaswamy and Dr Vishal Rao discussed integrating IP into business strategies. The event concluded with a call for action to scale India's innovation ecosystem through strategic IP commercialization.

(With inputs from agencies.)