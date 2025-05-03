Left Menu

Haryana CM Saini Rallies Youth for 'Viksit Bharat': Anti-Drug March in Chandigarh

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasizes the youth's role in achieving PM Modi's vision for a developed India by 2047. Highlighting a Chandigarh march against drug addiction, Saini calls for collective efforts to combat the drug menace, asserting that a drug-free society is crucial for national progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 22:22 IST
Haryana CM Saini Rallies Youth for 'Viksit Bharat': Anti-Drug March in Chandigarh
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini (Photo/@NayabSainiBJP). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a stirring call to action, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasized the pivotal role of the nation's youth in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. Addressing a march in Chandigarh against drug addiction, Saini stressed the importance of physical health and staying drug-free as essential steps toward this national aspiration.

The march, a part of country-wide campaigns against drug addiction inspired by the Prime Minister, was conducted in the scenic locales of Chandigarh and saw spirited participation from the city's youth and their parents. Saini lauded the enthusiasm, noting that once Indian youth resolve to achieve something, they will tirelessly work towards it. He urged that every household must eradicate drug addiction, portraying the march as a symbol of solidarity towards a developed India.

Echoing a strong stance, Saini asserted that there should be no taint of drug addiction marring Chandigarh's beauty. In Haryana, the state government has launched a public awareness campaign against drugs, gaining significant public support. Saini assured that the harshest actions are being taken against drug dealers and appealed for nationwide support to strengthen anti-drug efforts. The campaign against drugs, he emphasized, transcends a mere program - it is a collective commitment to secure a drug-free, developed future for the country, drawing support from leaders across regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025