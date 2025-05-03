Haryana CM Saini Rallies Youth for 'Viksit Bharat': Anti-Drug March in Chandigarh

In a stirring call to action, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasized the pivotal role of the nation's youth in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. Addressing a march in Chandigarh against drug addiction, Saini stressed the importance of physical health and staying drug-free as essential steps toward this national aspiration.

The march, a part of country-wide campaigns against drug addiction inspired by the Prime Minister, was conducted in the scenic locales of Chandigarh and saw spirited participation from the city's youth and their parents. Saini lauded the enthusiasm, noting that once Indian youth resolve to achieve something, they will tirelessly work towards it. He urged that every household must eradicate drug addiction, portraying the march as a symbol of solidarity towards a developed India.

Echoing a strong stance, Saini asserted that there should be no taint of drug addiction marring Chandigarh's beauty. In Haryana, the state government has launched a public awareness campaign against drugs, gaining significant public support. Saini assured that the harshest actions are being taken against drug dealers and appealed for nationwide support to strengthen anti-drug efforts. The campaign against drugs, he emphasized, transcends a mere program - it is a collective commitment to secure a drug-free, developed future for the country, drawing support from leaders across regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)