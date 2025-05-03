Left Menu

CRPF Dismisses Jawan for Concealing Marriage to Pakistani National

The CRPF has terminated a jawan for hiding his marriage to a Pakistani national and harboring her past her visa's validity, actions seen as harmful to national security. This move follows India's response to Pakistan's support for cross-border terrorism after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 22:23 IST
CRPF Dismisses Jawan for Concealing Marriage to Pakistani National
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has removed a personnel from duty for failing to disclose his marriage to a Pakistani citizen and allowing her to stay beyond her visa expiration. The actions of Munir Ahmed from the 41 Battalion were deemed a breach of service code and a risk to national security.

CRPF officials revealed that Munir Ahmed was dismissed immediately due to severe violations of conduct, posing threats to national safety by concealing his marital status and harboring his Pakistani spouse. This measure aligns with India's broader crackdown on Pakistan amid tensions following a deadly attack in Pahalgam.

In response to Pakistan's alleged support of terrorism, India has suspended the Indus Water Treaty and shut down the Integrated Check Post at Attari. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced cuts to the High Commission's staff and the withdrawal of SVES visas and Pakistani nationals were given 48 hours to leave the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025