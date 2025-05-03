CRPF Dismisses Jawan for Concealing Marriage to Pakistani National

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has removed a personnel from duty for failing to disclose his marriage to a Pakistani citizen and allowing her to stay beyond her visa expiration. The actions of Munir Ahmed from the 41 Battalion were deemed a breach of service code and a risk to national security.

CRPF officials revealed that Munir Ahmed was dismissed immediately due to severe violations of conduct, posing threats to national safety by concealing his marital status and harboring his Pakistani spouse. This measure aligns with India's broader crackdown on Pakistan amid tensions following a deadly attack in Pahalgam.

In response to Pakistan's alleged support of terrorism, India has suspended the Indus Water Treaty and shut down the Integrated Check Post at Attari. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced cuts to the High Commission's staff and the withdrawal of SVES visas and Pakistani nationals were given 48 hours to leave the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)