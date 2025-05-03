Left Menu

Karnataka Pushes Centre on Krishna Water Gazette, Plans Cauvery Aarti

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar emphasizes Karnataka's determination to pressure the Centre for a Gazette notification on Krishna water sharing. The state government plans to intensify its stance during an upcoming Union Minister's meeting. Additionally, preparations for the inclusive Cauvery aarti during Dasara are underway, showcasing regional cultures.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar with CM Siddaramaiah (Photo/CMO). Image Credit: ANI
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has declared that the Karnataka government is determined to exert pressure on the Centre to issue a Gazette notification regarding Krishna water sharing. This demand is anchored on a tribunal order that was passed in 2010. A decisive meeting on this pressing issue is scheduled for May 7, convened by the Union Jal Shakthi Minister. Shivakumar confirmed that an all-party meeting would follow to strategize post-discussions in Delhi.

During a press conference at Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar detailed a preliminary meeting led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, which involved law and in-charge ministers from concerned districts. The conglomerate aimed to consolidate Karnataka's stand ahead of the Delhi talks, following sustained requests for the Gazette notification. Shivakumar highlighted the stalled progress and rising costs due to the absence of the notification, emphasizing the state's proactive approach in light of these setbacks.

The Deputy Chief Minister also touched upon preparations for the Cauvery aarti during the upcoming Dasara festival. Seeking to enhance regional unity and cultural exposure, a dedicated committee guided by BWSSB Chief Ram Prasath is orchestrating events that reflect the diverse cultures of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. Despite financial constraints flagged by the Finance department, Shivakumar reassured that the government would press ahead. The aarti, requiring significant investment in new infrastructure and logistical planning, will be located away from the dam to ensure security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

