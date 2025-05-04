IGP Tuti Leads Comprehensive Security Review Along Jammu's Highway

The Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, Bhim Sen Tuti, accompanied by DIG Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range, Shiv Kumar Sharma, conducted a comprehensive review of security measures along the National Highway, crucial for the region's connectivity.

In light of the highway's strategic importance, special attention was given to critical infrastructure, including fuel depots, power stations, and communication hubs. The IGP assessed current security protocols, pinpointed vulnerabilities, and emphasized the need for heightened safety measures to protect commuters and vital installations.

To bolster security, the IGP recommended increased personnel deployment, advanced surveillance via CCTV, and enhanced coordination among agencies. Directives for rigorous patrolling, random checkpoints, and regular mock drills were issued to ensure rapid and efficient responses to potential threats. Senior police officials, including SSPs from Kathua, Jammu, and Samba, participated in the inspection.

(With inputs from agencies.)