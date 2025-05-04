Left Menu

IGP Tuti Leads Comprehensive Security Review Along Jammu's Highway

IGP Bhim Sen Tuti, with DIG Shiv Kumar Sharma, reviewed security on Jammu's strategic National Highway. The inspection focused on safeguarding key installations and commuters, mandating enhanced surveillance and inter-agency coordination. Heightened measures include intensified patrolling, checkpoints, and surveillance to combat potential threats. Key officials joined the review.

Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, Bhim Sen Tuti, accompanied by DIG Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range, Shiv Kumar Sharma, conducted a comprehensive review of security measures along the National Highway, crucial for the region's connectivity.

In light of the highway's strategic importance, special attention was given to critical infrastructure, including fuel depots, power stations, and communication hubs. The IGP assessed current security protocols, pinpointed vulnerabilities, and emphasized the need for heightened safety measures to protect commuters and vital installations.

To bolster security, the IGP recommended increased personnel deployment, advanced surveillance via CCTV, and enhanced coordination among agencies. Directives for rigorous patrolling, random checkpoints, and regular mock drills were issued to ensure rapid and efficient responses to potential threats. Senior police officials, including SSPs from Kathua, Jammu, and Samba, participated in the inspection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

