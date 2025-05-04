Tragedy Strikes: Bridge Collapse in Cuttack Claims Three Lives

Three individuals tragically lost their lives when a section of an under-construction bridge collapsed in Cuttack on Saturday evening, officials reported. The cause of the fatal incident is currently under investigation.

According to Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde, the District Magistrate of Cuttack, a total of five people were injured in the mishap. Sadly, three succumbed to their injuries. The investigation aims to uncover the circumstances that led to this disaster.

BJP MLA Prakash Chandra Sethi, representing Cuttack Sadar, was on the scene to evaluate the situation. Sethi confirmed to ANI that while three fatalities were confirmed, the injured are receiving medical treatment. Authorities are expected to release more details as they become available.

(With inputs from agencies.)