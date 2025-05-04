Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Bridge Collapse in Cuttack Claims Three Lives

Three people were killed and two injured when a slab of an under-construction bridge collapsed in Cuttack. The cause remains unknown pending investigation. Local officials, including a BJP MLA, visited the site to assess the situation. More information is expected as further details emerge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 08:19 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 08:19 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Bridge Collapse in Cuttack Claims Three Lives
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Three individuals tragically lost their lives when a section of an under-construction bridge collapsed in Cuttack on Saturday evening, officials reported. The cause of the fatal incident is currently under investigation.

According to Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde, the District Magistrate of Cuttack, a total of five people were injured in the mishap. Sadly, three succumbed to their injuries. The investigation aims to uncover the circumstances that led to this disaster.

BJP MLA Prakash Chandra Sethi, representing Cuttack Sadar, was on the scene to evaluate the situation. Sethi confirmed to ANI that while three fatalities were confirmed, the injured are receiving medical treatment. Authorities are expected to release more details as they become available.

(With inputs from agencies.)

