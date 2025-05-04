Left Menu

Reviving Basavanna's Legacy: Solutions for Today's Challenges

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai speaks at Basava Jayanthi celebration, urging adherence to Basavanna's principles to address contemporary issues. Highlighting principles of equality and compassion, Bommai emphasizes the importance of reformers and warns against religious violence while promoting Basava literature for societal progress.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Basavaraj Bommai (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent call for societal reform, former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai spotlighted the enduring relevance of 12th-century social reformer Basavanna's teachings at the Basava Jayanthi celebration held at Ravindra Kalakshetra. Bommai underscored the need to embrace Basavanna's principles of equality and compassion to navigate contemporary challenges, particularly the rise of religious violence.

Speaking at the event, Bommai reflected on the societal transformations pioneered by historical figures, lamenting that while revolutions may wane, the wisdom of reformers like Basavanna survive through the ages. He cited Basavanna's teachings as vital for counteracting the inequality and discrimination that persist today, arguing for the propagation of Basava literature to catalyze true progress.

Bommai advocated for societal advancement through grassroots celebration of Basava's philosophy, particularly within Dalit communities, asserting that genuine change emerges from individuals, not governmental decrees. His address was complemented by the presence of esteemed guests, including Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji and key political figures, underscoring the broad impact of Basavanna's ideology on various generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

