Tragedy Strikes Jamshedpur: Building Collapse Leaves Two Dead

A tragedy unfolded in Jamshedpur on Saturday evening as part of a deteriorating building collapsed, leading to the recovery of two bodies. According to the Senior Superintendent of Police in East Singhbhum, the collapse initially trapped 15 individuals, with rescue efforts successfully saving 12 of them.

The state's Health Minister, Irfan Ansari, announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh for each deceased's family and Rs 50,000 for the injured. He emphasized that the government aims to take definitive actions to prevent future occurrences. 'Our priority remains with the victims' families,' Ansari stated, following instructions from the Chief Minister.

Authorities are currently investigating the site for more details as they await further information. The incident has highlighted urgent concerns regarding structural safety in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)