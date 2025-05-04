The People Rally for Change: 'One Nation, One Election' Cross Country Race in Noida

Noida witnessed an energetic start to Sunday as Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan led the charge in the 'One Nation One Election Cross Country Race.' The event, held to advocate for the unification of Parliamentary and State elections, drew thousands eager to make their voices heard.

Chouhan, echoing the sentiments of the enthusiastic crowd, spoke to ANI about the urgency of electoral reform. 'Waking up at 6 in the morning, Noida is running,' he exclaimed, highlighting participants from all walks of life. 'The call is loud and clear: political parties should wake up; the repeated election drama won't work.'

Following the race, Chouhan addressed the media about the detrimental impact of continuous elections on India's development. He slammed the cycle as an 'obstacle for a developed India,' advocating for constitutional amendments to synchronize elections every five years. He warned that frequent elections hinder public welfare and long-term planning.

Further emphasizing the growing momentum for electoral reform, Chouhan and Rajya Sabha MP Surendra Nagar noted that the initiative aligns with public demand. 'The BJP has organised multiple events to build awareness,' Nagar added, underscoring the call for a constitutional amendment to combine electoral cycles. The 'One Nation, One Election' bill is under review by the Joint Parliamentary Committee.

