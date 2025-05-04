Uttarakhand Secures Rs 1,700 Crore for Joshimath's Reconstruction

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced on Sunday that the Central government has sanctioned a Rs 1,700-crore disaster relief package to aid in the rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts in Joshimath. The town has been severely affected by land subsidence, impacting nearly 20 percent of its area since early 2023.

According to CM Dhami, the decision followed comprehensive assessments by state and central agencies, which led to a formal appeal to the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister. The funds, aimed at addressing issues of sewerage, reconstruction, and waterlogging, saw an initial installment of Rs 292 crore being released.

Joshimath, a critical passage for pilgrims visiting Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib, has raised national concern after cracks appeared in buildings, compelling evacuations. Experts point to unplanned development and natural conditions as contributing factors. With the release of central funds, there is a broader shift towards sustainable solutions encompassing slope stabilization and essential infrastructure.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of utilizing the funds effectively to restore confidence among locals and protect their livelihoods. Early January saw significant infrastructure damage, affecting 22 percent of structures in the town.

CM Dhami coordinated promptly with top officials who, following his directives, deployed experts to assess the situation. A dedicated 35-member team including various agencies carried out a Post Disaster Need Assessment (PDNA) in April 2023.

The High-Level Committee has since approved financial support for multi-sector recovery efforts. The Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority plans to implement projects aimed at stabilizing the terrain, improving drainage, and fortifying infrastructure, providing a solid groundwork for rebuilding safe housing and facilities.

The immediate projects under the first phase encompass Toe Protection along the Alaknanda river, slope stabilization, water, and sanitation improvements. A detailed project report has been submitted for further grant approval from the National Disaster Management Authority and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

