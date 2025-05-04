Left Menu

Minister Verma Condemns Pro-Pakistan Statements by Congress Leader

Union Minister BL Verma criticizes Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi's comments on India's 2019 air strike post-Pulwama attack. Verma accuses Congress of undermining the military, ensuring that under PM Modi's leadership, the Indian Army remains strong. He also believes NDA will win in Bihar despite INDI alliance efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 13:49 IST
Union Minister BL Verma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister BL Verma has voiced strong criticism against Congress MP and former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi following his comments on the Indian armed forces' 2019 air strike, which was carried out in response to the deadly Pulwama attack. According to Verma, Channi's remarks align with a pro-Pakistan stance that undermines military morale.

Verma underscored that the Congress party's statements attempt to weaken the army's resolve. Nevertheless, he assured that the Indian Army, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, stands firm and ready to respond appropriately when required. The controversy was ignited by Channi's demand for proof of the surgical strikes executed in Pakistani territory by Indian forces.

Additionally, Verma addressed the ongoing political developments in Bihar, particularly the INDI alliance's meetings. He projected confidence in the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) chances, expressing belief that Prime Minister Modi's leadership will guide the NDA to victory in the upcoming state elections, despite opposition efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

