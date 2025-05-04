Boosting India's Agri Exports: APEDA's Blueprint for Global Reach
The commerce ministry's APEDA is formulating strategies to boost exports of agricultural and processed foods. An inter-ministerial dialogue with state governments, industry leaders, and policy experts has been held to strategize reducing logistical barriers and increasing market access. Infrastructure, research, and value addition are key focus areas.
The commerce ministry's Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) is gearing up to boost India's agricultural and processed food exports. The initiative aims to formulate effective strategies to enhance global reach, as confirmed by an official statement released on Sunday.
Last week, an inter-ministerial meeting was convened to discuss potential strategies. State government representatives, policy experts, and industry leaders from the agriculture trade and processed food sector actively participated in these discussions. Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal emphasized the government's commitment to reducing logistical hurdles and improving market access for Indian agri products.
Highlighting infrastructure and value addition, Secretary of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Subrata Gupta, stressed the need for developing international-standard sanitary and phytosanitary norms. Rajesh Agrawal, Special Secretary in the commerce ministry, advocated for a cohesive approach among stakeholders to target new global markets for India's agricultural portfolio, covering sectors like rice, animal products, and horticulture. India's agri exports are projected to exceed USD 50 billion in 2024-25.
