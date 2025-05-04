Divine Dawn: Uttarakhand’s Ceremonial Start of Badrinath Pilgrimage

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami officiated the opening of Badrinath Dham's sacred portals with an inaugural prayer, signifying the commencement of the pilgrimage season. This revered Mahabhishek Puja, held in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was among a series of ceremonious rites for national and state prosperity.

The reopening drew a crowd of approximately 15,000 devotees from India and abroad, eager to partake in the first prayers. Dhami utilized the occasion to review existing travel amenities and received feedback from pilgrims. He reassured that the government had invested efforts at various levels to facilitate a secure and structured Char Dham Yatra.

Cementing commitments to an eco-friendly pilgrimage, Dhami urged devotees to maintain cleanliness during their journey. He inspected the Badrinath master plan, urging timely and quality completion, and directed local authorities to prioritize safety and accommodation for visitors. Coordinating with district officials, he scrutinized infrastructure progress including the Hemkund Sahib Yatra preparations and ongoing bridge construction efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)