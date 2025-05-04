Soundararajan Criticizes DMK-Congress Ties Amidst Political Tensions

In a pointed critique, BJP leader and former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan lambasted the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) for its scrutiny of the AIADMK-BJP alliance in Tamil Nadu. Speaking to ANI, Soundararajan shifted focus onto the DMK's collaboration with Congress, challenging its rationale due to historical grievances involving Sri Lankan Tamils.

Soundararajan questioned, 'Why did DMK ally with Congress, which has a past of harming Tamil brothers and sisters? They are questioning our alliance, but their own seems pressured.' Her remarks come as the AIADMK-BJP alliance gains momentum for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, casting uncertainty over the DMK's electoral strategy.

Soundararajan further accused Tamil Nadu's governing DMK of obstructing state progress and alleged corruption, stating, 'With over nine ministers facing charges, they are misusing public funds.' She assured of a robust AIADMK-BJP outcome in upcoming elections, countering DMK's claims while emphasizing the state government's failures.

(With inputs from agencies.)