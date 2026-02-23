Key DMK-Congress Alliance Talks Towards 2026 Tamil Nadu Elections

The political landscape in Tamil Nadu is heating up as negotiations between the Congress and DMK parties intensify ahead of the 2026 Legislative Assembly elections. Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal announced that talks with DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin were cordial, with outcomes to be disclosed soon.

The discussions come on the heels of a key meeting between KC Venugopal and MK Stalin at the latter's residence in Chennai. This follows Tamil Nadu Congress President Selvaperunthagai K's declaration of readiness to discuss a seat-sharing arrangement with the DMK. The alliance seeks to strengthen its front against the BJP-AIADMK coalition.

As political maneuverings continue, the DMK has formed a committee led by Treasurer TR Baalu to navigate seat-sharing discussions. This election season is anticipated to be a three-way contest with the emergence of actor-turned-politician Vijay and his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), adding complexity to the electoral battle in Tamil Nadu.

