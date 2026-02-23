Vijay Declares 'Battle Against Corruption' in Tamil Nadu Elections
Vijay, head of Tamilaga Vettri Kazagham, pledges a 'battle against corruption' in Tamil Nadu's upcoming assembly elections. He criticizes the ruling DMK government and promises to prioritize safety and accountability if elected. The elections are set to witness a major showdown between TVK and DMK.
In an impassioned public rally in Vellore, Tamilaga Vettri Kazagham chief Vijay has declared the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections a pivotal 'battle against corruption.' Drawing an analogy of his relationship with the people as 'flesh and blood,' he accused all political parties of uniting against him.
Vijay criticized the ruling DMK-led government, describing it as a 'fake model' administration and likening it to 'stand-up comedy.' He promised that, under his party's leadership, safety and law enforcement would be strengthened. Vijay vowed to personally visit every district, denouncing what he termed as Chief Minister MK Stalin's fake promises.
Highlighting governance lapses, he cited inadequate basic facilities in rural areas and labeled the government's model as unsafe for women. As the elections approach, the political battlefield is heating up between DMK's Secular Progressive Alliance and TVK, where Vijay campaigns with a pledge for change.
