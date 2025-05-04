Stalin Champions State Autonomy and Constitutional Democracy at Chennai Event

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin underscored the significance of state rights and constitutional democracy on Sunday while addressing a large audience at the 'A Great Tribute to the Champion of State Autonomy' event in Chennai. The function was organized by multiple academic institutions and associations.

Speaking before students and academicians, Stalin articulated concerns over the democratic consequences of Governors blocking state legislation. "If a Governor, a temporary agent of the Union Government, can override decisions made by the elected Chief Minister, what is the value of the people's vote?" he posed to the crowd.

Stalin described the Governor's role as a "rubber-stamp post," questioning their authority in academic appointments despite state investments in infrastructure and salaries. He praised the recent Supreme Court decision, calling it a landmark ruling that imposes time restrictions on gubernatorial decisions, aligning them with democratic principles.

The Chief Minister recounted a cordial meeting with the Governor, stressing that political differences need not thwart personal relations. He cautioned, however, against constitutional overreach, stating his administration would resist any such attempts, irrespective of the Governor's identity.

Highlighting Tamil Nadu's academic achievements, Stalin noted the state's high ranking among India's colleges and its superior Gross Enrolment Ratio. He lauded the Supreme Court's verdict as a foundation for further advancements and mentioned forming a high-level committee to strengthen state autonomy, aiming to set a national precedent.

(With inputs from agencies.)