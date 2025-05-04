Left Menu

BJP Demands Action on Pakistani Nationals in Hyderabad Amid Rising Tensions

BJP leaders protested in Hyderabad to demand the repatriation of Pakistani nationals, amid increasing security measures against Pakistan after a terror attack. India's response includes suspending the Indus Water Treaty and decreasing diplomatic staff. The measures target Pakistani presence and cross-border terrorism support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 15:18 IST
BJP leaders protest at Charminar, Hyderabad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent protest at Charminar, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders called for the deportation of Pakistani nationals residing in Hyderabad. The demonstration was spearheaded by BJP leader T Uma Mahendra, who urged the Telangana government and Asaduddin Owaisi to take immediate action in identifying and deporting these individuals.

Speaking with ANI, Mahendra emphasized that frequent terror arrests in Hyderabad suggest the city is becoming a refuge for perpetrators. In light of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, India has ramped up actions against Pakistan, including putting the Indus Water Treaty on hold and closing the Attari Integrated Check Post.

Indian authorities, led by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, have nullified SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) visas for Pakistani nationals and ordered those currently in the country to leave within 48 hours. The planned reduction of High Commission staff also underscores the heightened security stance as India vows to hold attackers and their supporters accountable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

