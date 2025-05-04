Left Menu

Bhopal Outrage: Hunt for Last Suspect in Student Assault Case Intensifies

Bhopal police escalate their investigation into a shocking case of sexual assault and blackmail involving multiple female students. With five suspects in custody, they seek public assistance to capture a sixth. Coordination with the National Commission for Women aims to ensure justice and victim protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 15:33 IST
Bhopal ACP (Women Safety) Nidhi Saxena (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Bhopal, police efforts to solve a troubling case of sexual assault and blackmail of several female students have been intensified, as authorities announced a reward for anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest of the sixth accused, who remains at large. Five suspects, including ringleader Farhan, are already in custody, with multiple Special Investigation Teams (SITs) deployed to probe the incident, officials stated on Sunday.

Authorities have teamed up with the National Commission for Women (NCW), which dispatched a team to Bhopal on Saturday. Their role is to evaluate the situation, communicate with the victims, and ensure their safety. 'We are in coordination with the NCW team that has arrived from Delhi. SITs have been organized to apprehend the remaining accused, with a reward now in place for information leading to his arrest,' explained Nidhi Saxena to ANI.

The NCW quickly responded to the case on Saturday, May 3, with Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar forming a three-member Inquiry Committee that includes distinguished members like Nirmal Kaur, a retired IPS officer and former DGP of Jharkhand, and Nirmala Nayak, an advocate from the Jabalpur High Court. This panel is gathering insights from investigators to gauge the situation on the ground.

Further, the committee is scheduled to meet with the victims, their families, and involved entities to gather nuanced information about the incident. Their findings will culminate in a report with strategies aimed at preventing future occurrences. Ensuring justice for victims and legal accountability for perpetrators is the Commission's objective. Currently, five victims have stepped forward, with FIRs filed based on their allegations.

Investigation efforts remain ongoing, according to officials. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

