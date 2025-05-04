Left Menu

BSF Meghalaya Foils Two Separate Illegal Border Crossings, Nabs 5 Bangladeshi Nationals

The BSF Meghalaya Frontier intercepted five Bangladeshi nationals in separate operations along the India-Bangladesh border. These apprehensions underscore BSF's commitment to curb illegal infiltration and ensure national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 17:21 IST
BSF Meghalaya troops apprehended five Bangladeshi nationals while attempting to cross the international border illegally on May 3 (Photo/BSF) . Image Credit: ANI
In a significant operation along the India-Bangladesh border, the Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya Frontier successfully intercepted five Bangladeshi nationals attempting illegal entry into India. The operations, conducted by the troops of the 193rd and 50th Battalions, reflect BSF's ongoing efforts to combat illegal infiltration and trans-border crimes.

In one operation, two Bangladeshi nationals from Sunamganj District were caught in the East Khasi Hills, seeking job prospects in India. The individuals were transferred to PS Dangar for legal processes. A separate operation led to the apprehension of three individuals from Pabna, Sherpur, and Kishoreganj Districts, previously working in a garment factory in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. They were handed over to Mahendraganj Police Station for further investigation.

These actions underscore the BSF Meghalaya's steadfast commitment to national security. The force remains resolute in securing the international border against illegal activities, including smuggling and infiltration. In another recent success, BSF intercepted a vehicle implicated in facilitating illegal crossings, apprehending four Bangladeshi nationals, including a tout.

(With inputs from agencies.)

