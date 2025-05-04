Chhattisgarh Delegation Explores Gujarat's Rural Development Innovations

A delegation of 26 officials and farmers from Chhattisgarh's Kawardha district met with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar on Sunday, according to official reports. The group is on a week-long tour to examine the Gujarat model of rural development, particularly its technological innovations.

The delegation's visit began with a tour of the BISAG facility, aimed at gaining insights into GIS-based, technology-driven rural development planning. They will focus on the application and best practices of BISAG technology, especially in enhancing sugarcane cultivation. Chief Minister Patel emphasized Gujarat's development strides under Prime Minister Modi, lauding technology-enabled governance.

During their visit, the delegation will also tour institutions like the National Dairy Development Board in Anand for a comprehensive understanding of dairy development and sustainable practices. Scheduled visits include the Bardoli sugar factory to observe sugarcane cultivation and processing. The delegation expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for his guidance and presented him with a memento.

(With inputs from agencies.)