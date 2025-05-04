Winds of Change: India’s Ambitious Wind Energy Expansion
India is set to boost its wind energy capacity to 100 GW by 2030 through investments in technology, capacity, and workforce development, according to IWTMA. With over 50 GW already installed, the sector supports the 'Make in India' mission and promises significant employment growth, becoming a global export hub.
India's wind energy industry is on track to achieve an ambitious target of 100 GW of production by 2030, aiming to boost its current installed capacity of over 50 GW. This goal is supported by strategic investments in capacity enhancement, technological innovation, and workforce development, according to the Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association (IWTMA).
Industry leaders, including major companies like Suzlon, Nordex, and Siemens Gamesa, are central to this expansion, manufacturing crucial components such as blades and generators domestically. This comprehensive supply chain not only satisfies domestic market needs but also positions India to become a global export hub for wind energy equipment.
The growth of this sector is expected to significantly contribute to employment, with predictions of a 19% rise in renewable sector jobs in FY25. Furthermore, wind energy is playing a pivotal role in grid stability by providing reliable, round-the-clock electricity, complementing solar power during non-solar hours, which underscores the importance of continued policy support and infrastructure improvement.
