Delhi Businessman Survives Motorcycle Shooting

In a violent incident that shook Delhi's Tilak Marg, a businessman identified as RK Singh sustained injuries after being shot by unidentified individuals on a motorcycle, according to police reports on Sunday. The attack occurred on the evening of May 2, as he was on his way home from work near Bhairon Mandir.

Singh, a perfume shop owner in Tilak Bazar, Chandni Chowk, is now receiving medical care, with doctors confirming his condition as stable. He recounted to the police that the perpetrators, aboard a bike, targeted him with a gunshot.

Law enforcement promptly filed an FIR, citing attempted murder and violations of the Arms Act. In response, six investigative teams were mobilized, leading to the arrest of Prashant alias Govind, age 21, and the detention of a juvenile offender. Authorities are vigorously pursuing further inquiries to uncover the attack's motive and apprehend additional suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)