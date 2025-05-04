Congress Welcomes Caste Census, Criticizes Modi's U-turn

In a significant political development, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi has endorsed the Centre's move to incorporate caste enumeration in the upcoming census, while advocating for the opposition's involvement in formulating the questionnaire. Speaking in Wayanad, Gandhi emphasized the importance of structuring the questions appropriately and expressed hope for government cooperation on the matter.

During her visit to her constituency, Priyanka Gandhi handed over an ambulance to the Wayanad Wildlife Division, highlighting local needs amid human-wildlife conflicts. She also plans to support a rehabilitation center and provide another ambulance for community needs.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh sharply criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's abrupt policy shift on the caste census. Ramesh highlighted previous government stances, including categorizing proponents as 'urban naxals' and previously rejecting caste-based census plans. Despite past opposition, the Modi administration now supports caste enumeration, underscoring a commitment to national values according to Information Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The Congress party also passed a resolution urging the immediate application of Article 15's clause 5, advocating reservations for OBCs, Dalits, and Adivasis in private educational institutions. The resolution underscores the need for updated caste data to enhance reservation policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)