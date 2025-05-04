Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Braces Weather, Welcomes Devotees at Badrinath Dham

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister braved adverse weather to welcome devotees at Badrinath Dham, ensuring smooth arrangements. He also led prayers for national prosperity and praised the global recognition of Uttarakhand's sacred sites. The Chief Minister anticipates a record-breaking Chardham Yatra in 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 19:53 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami defied challenging weather conditions to arrive at Bhu-Vaikunth Shri Badrinath Dham on Sunday. There, he officially greeted both domestic and international devotees by performing puja and reviewed the travel facilities, as announced in an official press statement.

During interactions with the pilgrims, Chief Minister Dhami gathered direct feedback on the travel arrangements and directed officials to ensure that devotees face no inconveniences. He emphasized the rapid completion of ongoing development projects under the master plan for both pilgrims and local residents in Badrinath Dham.

Additionally, the Chief Minister took part in a community feast at Badrinath Dham, distributing and partaking in prasad. He announced a special resolution for 2025, dedicating the first puja at the four Dhams to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, praying for the nation's prosperity and strengthening Modi's resolve for national service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

