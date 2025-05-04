India's Stern Response to Pahalgam Attack: A New Dawn in Counterterrorism

In light of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has promised a stern response from India, emphasizing the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing the Sanskrati Jagran Mahotsav in New Delhi, Singh highlighted Modi's dedication and risk-taking abilities, assuring that India's response will align with public expectations.

Singh reiterated his responsibility as Defence Minister to safeguard the nation's borders and respond forcefully to any threats. The Pahalgam attack, which resulted in the tragic loss of 26 lives, has sparked a heightened sense of urgency in the country's approach to counterterrorism.

The central government has promptly implemented diplomatic measures against Pakistan, including closing the Integrated Check Post at Attari and suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals. This decisive move comes alongside a freeze on the Indus Waters Treaty, aiming to pressure Pakistan into compliance. Prime Minister Modi further vowed unparalleled punishment for the terrorists, affirming a nationwide resolve to eradicate terrorist strongholds.

