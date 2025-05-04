Nation Mourns the Loss of Centenarian Yoga Guru Baba Shivanand

Baba Shivanand, a revered yoga guru and Padma Shri awardee, passed away at the age of 128 in Varanasi, stirring an outpouring of grief across the nation. Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed sorrow, highlighting Shivanand's lifelong commitment to yoga and sadhana that inspired many.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also mourned the loss, noting the significant impact of Shivanand's teachings and disciplined lifestyle on the country. Modi emphasized that Shivanand's dedication will continue to influence future generations and described the loss as irreparable.

Union Minister JP Nadda praised the late guru's simple life and profound thinking, which have provided guidance to many. Widely respected in Kashi, Shivanand's death is seen as a significant loss to the community and his followers globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)