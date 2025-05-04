Left Menu

Nation Mourns the Loss of Centenarian Yoga Guru Baba Shivanand

The death of Baba Shivanand, a revered yoga guru and Padma Shri awardee, at age 128 has drawn condolences from leaders including Amit Shah and PM Narendra Modi. Celebrated for his dedication to yoga and sadhana, his inspiring life's work in Kashi leaves a lasting legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 20:20 IST
Nation Mourns the Loss of Centenarian Yoga Guru Baba Shivanand
Baba Shivanand. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Baba Shivanand, a revered yoga guru and Padma Shri awardee, passed away at the age of 128 in Varanasi, stirring an outpouring of grief across the nation. Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed sorrow, highlighting Shivanand's lifelong commitment to yoga and sadhana that inspired many.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also mourned the loss, noting the significant impact of Shivanand's teachings and disciplined lifestyle on the country. Modi emphasized that Shivanand's dedication will continue to influence future generations and described the loss as irreparable.

Union Minister JP Nadda praised the late guru's simple life and profound thinking, which have provided guidance to many. Widely respected in Kashi, Shivanand's death is seen as a significant loss to the community and his followers globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025