Himachal CM Demands Fair Share of Water Resources, Unveils Infrastructure Projects

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday called for the state to secure its rightful share of water resources, citing the state's substantial role in hydropower electricity production. He questioned the tangible benefits received by Himachal despite contributing greatly to the energy sector.

The Chief Minister highlighted the disparity, noting that neighboring states Punjab and Haryana are in disputes over water sourced from Himachal, yet the state itself sees little return. These remarks were delivered at the inauguration of a newly constructed parking facility in Sector 5, New Shimla, which cost Rs. 18 crore and accommodates over 50 vehicles, promising significant convenience for residents.

During his speech, CM Sukhu reflected on the financial hurdles his government faced, inheriting a debt of Rs. 75,000 crore and pending liabilities of Rs. 10,000 crore. He pointed out the successful generation of additional revenue through honest governance and emphasized significant reforms in agriculture, education, and health. Notably, he announced future infrastructural projects and lauded efforts to stabilize the economy and promote rural development.

(With inputs from agencies.)