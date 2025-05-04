Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes Government's Late Nod to Caste Census

In a pivotal political development, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has asserted that the central government's decision to incorporate caste enumeration in the forthcoming national census stems from significant external pressure. Addressing the media in Wayanad on Sunday, Gandhi emphasized the role played by her brother Rahul Gandhi, who faced ridicule in Parliament for advocating the issue.

"The administration succumbed to pressure," remarked Priyanka Gandhi, attributing the move to persistent demands by her brother. She criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their previous opposition. She stated, "I hope the process is conducted properly, providing accurate data."

Priyanka Gandhi's remarks coincide with a visit to Wayanad, where she contributed an ambulance to the Wayanad Wildlife Division. Her comments echo those of Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, who lambasted PM Modi for what he characterized as a dramatic policy reversal on caste census. Ramesh pointed to past instances when Modi denounced proponents of this census as "urban naxals."

The Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, helmed by PM Modi, recently approved the inclusion of caste data in the census. Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw asserted that this reflects the government's dedication to societal values. Meanwhile, the Congress party has called for the enactment of Article 15 clause 5, advocating for updated caste data to strengthen reservation policies for OBCs, Dalits, and Adivasis.

