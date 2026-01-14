Rahul Gandhi's Dual Citizenship Controversy: Legal Battle Intensifies
A Special MP/MLA court completed the hearing on Rahul Gandhi's alleged dual citizenship. Judge Alok Verma set January 28 for the subsequent order. BJP worker S Vignesh Shishir filed the complaint, citing multiple legal violations. The case was transferred from Rae Bareli to Lucknow last December.
In a significant legal development, the Special MP/MLA court concluded its hearing on the contentious dual citizenship allegations involving Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.
Judge Alok Verma has earmarked January 28 as the pivotal date to potentially pronounce an order on this high-stakes complaint.
The complaint, driven by BJP worker S Vignesh Shishir, demands an FIR and a thorough investigation into Gandhi, alleging multiple legal breaches under various acts. Originally filed in Rae Bareli, the case was moved to Lucknow in December upon Shishir's petition.
