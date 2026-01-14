Rahul Gandhi's Dual Citizenship Controversy: Legal Battle Intensifies

In a significant legal development, the Special MP/MLA court concluded its hearing on the contentious dual citizenship allegations involving Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Judge Alok Verma has earmarked January 28 as the pivotal date to potentially pronounce an order on this high-stakes complaint.

The complaint, driven by BJP worker S Vignesh Shishir, demands an FIR and a thorough investigation into Gandhi, alleging multiple legal breaches under various acts. Originally filed in Rae Bareli, the case was moved to Lucknow in December upon Shishir's petition.

