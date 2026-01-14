Left Menu

Singapore Parliament Challenges Pritam Singh's Leadership

Singapore's Parliament passed a motion against Workers’ Party chief Pritam Singh, deeming him unsuitable as Leader of the Opposition. The motion, passed by the ruling People’s Action Party, followed Singh’s conviction for lying to a parliamentary committee. The decision on Singh’s leadership position now rests with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

Singapore Parliament passed a motion on Wednesday challenging the leadership of Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh, questioning his fitness as Leader of the Opposition. This decision followed vigorous debates lasting over three hours.

The motion, supported by ruling People's Action Party members and nominated MPs, opposed by the Workers' Party members, criticized Singh for alleged misconduct and a previous conviction. Indranee Rajah, the Leader of the House, spearheaded the motion, asserting Singh's actions reflected grave leadership failures.

The move leaves Singh's future as Leader of the Opposition in the hands of Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. Singh, who previously led the Workers' Party to electoral success, has been under scrutiny since his conviction related to a parliamentary committee inquiry on a former MP's conduct.

