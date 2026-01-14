Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Visit to Indore Amid Water Tragedy

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to visit Indore, addressing the tragic fallout of contaminated drinking water that has led to multiple deaths. Conflicting reports suggest a higher toll than officially confirmed. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav accuses the opposition of politicizing the disaster.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 14-01-2026 19:56 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 19:56 IST
Rahul Gandhi's Visit to Indore Amid Water Tragedy
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

On January 17, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to visit Indore to engage with families affected by a dire water contamination incident, as confirmed by the party on Wednesday.

Following the official confirmation of six deaths linked to the outbreak of vomiting and diarrhoea in Bhagirathpura, the local community insists the death toll is substantially higher, alleging 23 victims.

A death audit conducted by Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College suggested that 15 deaths might be associated with the crisis. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav criticized the opposition for leveraging the tragedy for political gain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rolland Carreño Released Amidst Venezuelan Political Turmoil

Rolland Carreño Released Amidst Venezuelan Political Turmoil

 Global
2
Compensation Unveiled for Tunnel Construction Damages in Himachal Pradesh

Compensation Unveiled for Tunnel Construction Damages in Himachal Pradesh

 India
3
Northern India's Harsh Cold Wave Persists

Northern India's Harsh Cold Wave Persists

 India
4
Delhi High Court Stands Firm in IRCTC Scam Trial

Delhi High Court Stands Firm in IRCTC Scam Trial

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026