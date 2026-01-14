Rahul Gandhi's Visit to Indore Amid Water Tragedy
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to visit Indore, addressing the tragic fallout of contaminated drinking water that has led to multiple deaths. Conflicting reports suggest a higher toll than officially confirmed. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav accuses the opposition of politicizing the disaster.
On January 17, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to visit Indore to engage with families affected by a dire water contamination incident, as confirmed by the party on Wednesday.
Following the official confirmation of six deaths linked to the outbreak of vomiting and diarrhoea in Bhagirathpura, the local community insists the death toll is substantially higher, alleging 23 victims.
A death audit conducted by Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College suggested that 15 deaths might be associated with the crisis. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav criticized the opposition for leveraging the tragedy for political gain.
